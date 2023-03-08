PSL 8: Laura Wolvaardt replaced by Sune Luus for remaining Women’s League exhibition matches

Sune Luus (left) and Laura Wolvaardt. — Twitter/@SuneLuus/@AatifNawaz

South Africa's top-order batter Laura Wolvaardt will be replaced by South Africa's Sune Luus in the remaining matches of the ongoing Women’s League exhibition matches being played during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wolvaardt is set to leave for India after she was named as a replacement player in the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL)'s inaugural season as she has replaced Beth Mooney of Australia in the Gujarat Giants' squad.

During the first exhibition match on Wednesday, the South African batter scored an unbeaten match-winning 53 for Super Women against the Amazons.



It must be noted here that Wolvaardt went unpicked in the WIPL players' draft despite finishing the recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup as the top run-getter. She scored 230 runs in six matches and played an important role in South Africa's qualification into the final.

On leaving the PSL 8 women's exhibition matches, Wolvaardt thanked PCB for giving her an opportunity.

"I want to thank the PCB for this opportunity to play in the Women’s League exhibition matches. It has been an incredible, short journey, but I have loved the experience. The team has been amazing and I have felt so welcomed.

"I wish both sides the best of luck with the rest of the series. I am sure both sides will strive hard and they will do well and learn a lot from the experience they will get from the matches.

“I cannot wait to return to Pakistan in September with South Africa’s national women’s team and learn more about this amazing country,” she concluded.

Super Women, led by Nida Dar, beat Amazons by eight wickets in the first contest of the three-match exhibition T20 series. The two teams will now meet on March 10 in the second match at the same venue.

Updated squads

Amazons: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Areesha Noor, Danni Wyatt (England), Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Kainat Imtiaz, Laura Delany (Ireland), Maia Bouchier (England), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, Tammy Beaumont (England) and Tess Flintoff (Australia).

Super Women: Nida Dar (captain) Aimen Anwar, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Iram Javed, Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Muneeba Ali, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sune Luus (South Africa), Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.

Schedule

March 10: 2nd match, 2pm, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Shozab Raza and Humaira Farah (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire) and Saleema Imtiaz (fourth umpire). Mohammad Anees (match referee).

March 11: 3rd match, 2pm, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Tariq Rasheed and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire) and Humaira Farah (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee).