Mod Sun ‘grateful’ for ‘real friends’ as ex Avril Lavigne goes public with Tyga romance

Mod Sun seems to be going through a rough patch ever since his ex-fiancée, Avril Lavigne, officially moved on with Tyga.

The Sk8er Boi songstress, 38, and rapper, 33, were spotted kissing outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, March 6th, 2023.

That same day, the Flames rocker (whose real name is Derek Smith), 35, took to Twitter to share his candid emotions about the people in his life.

“I’m so grateful to have real friends who will sit on the phone with me for 2 hours,” he tweeted. “If you got those people in your life, do not let them go.”

Last week, the musician shared similar sentiments in his first post after his breakup, via People.

“In 1 week, my entire life completely changed… I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he shared in an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself.

“Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Until their Lavigne’s kiss with Tyga, the pair had merely been rumoured to be an item as they had been spotted cosying up at various fashion shows.

Unfortunately, for Mod, it seems Lavigne moved on far earlier than him. The Complicated singer’s rep confirmed to Page Six that the duo had called off their engagement – much to Mod’s surprise.

“They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, so if anything has changed, that’s news to him,” his rep shared with the outlet.