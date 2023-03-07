Leading PSL cricketers excited for Women’s League exhibition matches

Super Women Captain Nida Dar and Amazons Captain Bismah Maroof pose with the trophy for the Women's League exhibition matches. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

For the first time in Pakistan's history, Women’s League exhibition matches are being conducted and women aren't the only ones excited as the top players representing the six Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises are full of praises for the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) initiative for the soft launch of the league.

According to a press release issued by the PCB on Tuesday, Islamabad United right-arm pacer Hasan Ali said: “We all know how past editions of the PSL have helped in unearthing talent for Pakistan. Similarly, I am hopeful talent will come forward in women’s cricket by hosting these exhibition matches.

“It is an opportunity for young players to learn the art of this game by sharing the dressing room with some of the biggest stars of women’s cricket.”

Karachi Kings’ Shoaib Malik said: “I am thrilled to see the inclusion of women's league exhibition matches in PSL 8. It will provide a much-needed platform to showcase the immense talent and potential of women cricketers. This is an excellent opportunity to create a level playing field and encourage gender equality in sports.

“By promoting women's cricket in Pakistan, we can inspire the next generation of athletes and help them realise their dreams. I fully support this initiative and hope to see the women's league grow from strength to strength in the years to come.”

Fakhar Zaman — Lahore Qalandars’ explosive left-handed batter — said: “This is a great initiative taken by the PCB.

“As the PSL matches helped our players grow and be selected for the national team, the Women’s League will also provide the same opportunity to the women cricketers to play fearlessly and get a chance to represent the national side in the future.

“It is always a different and amazing feeling to play in front of the home crowd. It is also an opportunity for upcoming women’s cricketers to come to the ground and see the current female star players play in front of them.”

Multan Sultans’ Shan Masood said: “The hosting of exhibition matches is a huge step forward in women’s cricket. As we have seen in the past how PSL has helped in producing talented players for Pakistan cricket, I hope the exhibition matches will also play the same role for women’s cricket.

“We could see our women’s cricket going in the right direction, the differences between our side and the top sides of the world can be covered through the women’s league.”

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam said: “My best wishes are with both sides playing in these exhibition matches. This is a huge opportunity for our women cricketers, the way they are been promoted and with the involvement of foreign players in these matches, it will provide a massive learning experience to our young women players.

“This will also provide a chance to our local players to learn from the foreign players and understand their game, get to know more about their experience related to the game and how they play this game.

“I urge the fans to support women’s cricket the same way you support PSL by coming to the ground and witnessing the great skills from the women players.”

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said: “As the PSL provided a chance to our local players to play this game, similarly, the exhibition matches are a start of a new era for women’s cricket, where the young girls will come forward and take this game professionally.



“The exhibition matches will provide great exposure to our women cricketers, they will gain a lot when they will play alongside the top cricketers of the world. Our male cricketers also learned a lot during the previous editions of the PSL.”

Squads:

Amazons: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Areesha Noor, Danni Wyatt (England), Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Kainat Imtiaz, Laura Delany (Ireland), Maia Bouchier (England), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, Tammy Beaumont (England) and Tess Flintoff (Australia)

Super Women: Nida Dar (captain) Aimen Anwar, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Iram Javed, Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Muneeba Ali, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani

Schedule:

March 8: 1st match, 2pm, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Shozab Raza and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire) and Humaira Farah fourth umpire. Mohammad Anees (match referee)

March 10: 2nd match, 2pm, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Shozab Raza and Humaira Farah (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire) and Saleema Imtiaz (fourth umpire). Mohammad Anees (match referee)

March 11: 3rd match, 2pm, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Tariq Rasheed and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire) and Humaira Farah (fourth umpire). Mohammad Anees (match referee)