'Creed III' stars Tessa Thompson, Michael B. Jordan go for couples' therapy: Here's why

Creed III actor Tessa Thompson revealed that she and her co-star Michael B. Jordan went to couples therapy as the line between them and their characters got blurred.

In a recent interview with Refinery29 Thompson, 39, said that she and B. Jordan took couples therapy to prepare for their characters, Bianca and Adonis "Donnie" Creed, in the film.

"The line sometimes between character and us get blurred because we bring so much of what we're exploring personally to the characters in general," the actress revealed.

"So funnily, it was the first time ... I'm probably saying too much. I'll say it was an early experience in couples therapy for us both [personally], but it was as these characters, which is very weird" she added.

Although both actors have starred in the first two Creed films together, but they contended that couples therapy can be useful, even when the bond is going well, to "just sharpen communication and figure out how someone works."

"Since we've been making these movies for eight, nine years, we've seen each other through various stages in our own romantic things," she said.

"So we know stuff about each other's lives. We shared and talked about it. So therapy ended up starting at work and getting more personal."

She went on further, "also, it was a chance for us to really talk to a couples therapist and understand what are some of the things young parents who are trying to balance their own dreams and aspirations?"

"What are the themes that you see? What are the things they might be up against? What might be their impediments to happiness or success as a couple? That was really fascinating also to hear from her and bring that into the stew."

Creed III is a 2023 American sports drama film directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan. The movie also marks his directorial debut.

It is the sequel to 2018 film Creed II and the third in the Creed series, according to MGM, the film has earned a whopping $58.6 million, marking the biggest opening of a sports film in history.

