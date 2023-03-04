How to prevent norovirus infection?

Norovirus is responsible for many foodborne illnesses. — National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus causing stomach inflammation which lead to symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. The infection is contagious and easily spreads from person to person via contaminated water and food, and by touching surfaces which have been tainted by its traces. In babies, the infection can be especially hard to fight and stressful.



The headache that follows the infection is one of the most well-known symptoms, albeit it is not always present.

Symptoms

Norovirus symptoms in adults can usually develop within 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus and can last from one to three days.

The most common symptoms are sudden onset of diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, and fever. In some cases, people may also experience headaches, muscle aches, and fatigue. Needless to say, norovirus infection can be severe in people with weakened immune systems, young children, and older adults, leading to dehydration and other complications. Norovirus headache is a well-known symptom.

How is norovirus contracted?

What is norovirus caused by? The infection spreads easily from person to person, like most contagious viruses, especially in crowded settings such as schools, nursing homes, hospitals, and cruise ships.

It can also be transmitted through contaminated food or water or by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

Norovirus is highly contagious, and even a small amount of the virus can lead to an infection. It can survive for a long time on surfaces and can withstand many common disinfectants, which makes it difficult to control.

Can norovirus be killed with hand sanitiser?

The best way to prevent norovirus infection is to practice good hygiene and sanitation measures. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating or preparing food, and after using the bathroom or changing diapers.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitisers only when soap and water are not available. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of awareness was raised around hand-washing techniques which can come in handy when caring for any other virus.

Avoid sharing food, drinks, utensils, or personal items with others. Clean and disinfect surfaces that may be contaminated with norovirus, including countertops, doorknobs, and bathroom fixtures.

Is there a vaccine for norovirus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is no vaccine available for norovirus. However, several experimental vaccines are under development, and clinical trials are going on.

These vaccines work by stimulating the body's immune system to produce antibodies that can fight against norovirus infection.

Norovirus treatment, like the vaccine, is not known to us yet. However, the CDC recommends staying hydrated to resolve the illness within a few days.



However, it is important to always consult a medical professional before taking any medical decisions and see a doctor as soon as you detect any symptoms.