Riley Keough details filming ‘awkward’ love scene with husband on ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Riley Keough was “awkward” and “uncomfortable” as she filmed a sex scene with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, on her new show, Daisy Jones & the Six, which released on Friday.

During the conversation with host Seth Meyers on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, the actress, 33, detailed how she was initially on-board with the idea but didn’t realise it would go down the way it did, per People.

“The cameo came about because I have to have intercourse with a random person in the show, and the producers were like, ‘It would be so funny if it was your husband’,” Keough said on the show, Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“Was that more or less awkward?” Meyers, 49, asked.

“It was more awkward!” she admitted. “I think they were thinking it would be less awkward, and then we got there and they’re like, ‘This is really uncomfortable.’”

“It was so weird,” she added, admitting that she was “giggling the whole time” while trying to remain “very professional.”

“Like, for one, I’ve never had pretend-sex with my husband,” she continued, “And for two, normally, typically, when you do these things, it’s somebody coming in for the day. You're like, ‘Hello, nice to meet you,’ and you kind of get down to business and it’s very professional. With him, we were just giggling the whole time.”

The Zola actress laughed, noting, “I really kept feeling inclined to be like, ‘In real life, it’s not like this.’ And then I was like, ‘I’ll just, you know, keep that to myself’.”

The Girlfriend Experience alum and the stuntman got married in 2015 and secretly welcomed a daughter last year. The news was revealed during Keough’s late mother, Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral when Ben read out her eulogy.