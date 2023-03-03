Lisa from Blackpink admits that she views herself as an ordinary person

Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink recently sat down with Harper’s Bazaar where she discussed how she views herself as a normal person. The singer and rapper appeared on one of the magazine’s latest issues.
“I see myself as an average person, not so different from other people. When I don’t have a schedule, I usually sleep in, go for walks, and get food delivered. I enjoy such small moments of happiness, just like other people my age.”
The idol has achieved a lot in her seven year career, from moving to Korea as a child to pursue her dream of becoming an idol to debuting with arguably one of the biggest girl groups in the world. She has also had a successful run as a soloist, breaking multiple records with her hit songs Money and La Lisa.
