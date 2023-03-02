Camilla wanted Kate Middleton to remove 'C' from her name: Here's Why

Camilla and King Charles wanted major changes in Kate Middleton's name as she entered the Royal Family.
Writing in his memoir, Prince Harry admits his father wanted his sister-in-law to spell her name with a 'K' to avoid royal 'confusion.
Harry pens: "I remembered the time he and Camilla wanted Kate to change the spelling of her name, because there were already two royal cyphers with a C and a crown above: Charles and Camilla. It would be too confusing to have another."
He continues: "Make it Katherine with a K, they suggested. I wondered now what came of that suggestion. I turned to Willy, gave him a look that said: You listening to this? His face was blank. Pa didn’t financially support Willy and me, and our families, out of any largesse. That was his job. That was the whole deal."
