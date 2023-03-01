Pakistan Women's team captain Bismah Maroof resigns

An undated photograph of Pakistan's women's national side captain Bismah Maroof. — Twitter/@AatifNawaz

Pakistan Women's cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof has resigned from her position as captain, to "make way for a younger colleague", PCB chief Najam Sethi said Wednesday.

In a tweet, Najam Sethi said he accepted Bismah's resignation, stating that she wants to make way for a younger colleague.

However, the left-hander will stay available as a normal player for Pakistan and "bring laurels for her country", Sethi added.

Pakistan's women's team won 27 out of 62 T20Is while losing 32 under Bismah's leadership. While in ODIs Pakistan won 16 out of 34 matches under Bisma's captaincy.

Bismah represents Pakistan in an all-rounder capacity, batting left-handed and bowling right-arm leg break. In June 2022, Bismah became the highest run-scorer for the Pakistani women's cricket team in both ODI and T20I formats.

In her 17-year-long career so far, she has scored 3110 runs in 124 ODIs, with an average of 30.2. While in T20Is, Bismah has scored 2658 runs in 132 games at an average of 27.1.