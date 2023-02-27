Queen Camilla being very 'supportive' of King Charles III ahead of coronation

Queen Camilla will not make herself into a "star" at coronation of her husband King Charles III which is scheduled for May 6th.

Speaking to Fox News, Lady Anne Glenconner, Princess Margaret’s former lady-in-waiting, revealed that the couple is “very excited” to be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey.

"I think they’re very excited," Anne told the publication. "And it’s so exciting because there are very few people alive like me who were part of the last coronation.”

She went on to gush over the eldest son of late Queen Elizabeth II, saying he has been "absolutely great" as a king.

"He made a wonderful address at Christmas, which the queen always did," she added. "I [thought] he was quite nervous about it. It was the first time he was going to be addressing the nation, addressing the Commonwealth.”

“But he did it so well. He’s had a long time to prepare, of course. He’s environmentally up-to-date and wants to help. And people love him,” she continued.

“I noticed [when] he’s gone out, people are clapping and shouting. He goes and talks to them. You can see him reacting to them very well."

Further talking about Camilla, Anne said, "And everybody loves the queen consort. I have met her a few times now and she’s delightful. And of course, they’re so in love. It’s so lovely seeing them together. I think she’ll be a great queen."

"The thing about the queen consort is that she never pushes forward – he’s always first," she added. "She just supports him and loves him. I think it’s the support. You could see their body language together.”

“You could just tell they’re very happy. And I think that’s her secret [to their marriage]. She just makes him very happy. And she’s not going to make herself into a star. She’s his wife, she’s supporting him."