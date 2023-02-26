Prince Harry nothing but a bully’ who seeks to ‘humiliate in retaliation’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been accused of transforming into a bully over the last few years and “wants to humiliate his family” for not giving him control of his life before.



This claim has been issued by royal commentator and expert Angela Levin.

She got candid, while speaking to GB News, and started by addressing Prince Harry’s residual ounces of love or King Charles and Britain.

In the eyes of Ms Levin, Prince Harry is the one who should ‘apologize’ to Prince William, and not the other way around.

She was quoted telling the outlet, “If anybody should apologise, Harry should.”

“Apparently, he is even more annoyed because Lady Hussey was upset and there was an apology to her, so he feels that because she had one, he should have one. But that's nonsense because one thing has got nothing to do with the other.”

“I think he wants to humiliate his family because he feels that he's not been in charge and he's now become a sort of bully over the last few years. He said he wants to fix how the Royal family works, it's delusional.”