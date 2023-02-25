Abby Choi: Hong Kong model butchered over 'money dispute', four arrested

Readers may find the content of this article disturbing. Discretion is advised.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong police have made four arrests for the murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model after a financial dispute with her ex-husband's family, authorities said Saturday.
The partial remains of influencer Abby Choi, who last week appeared on the digital cover of fashion magazine L'Officiel Monaco, were found in a village house set up as a butchery site, police said.
"We are still looking for the head," superintendent Alan Chung told reporters, after disclosing that a woman's limbs had been discovered inside a refrigerator.
The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, Chung said.
"Two pots of stew believed to contain human tissue" were left at the scene, he added.
Choi's ex-husband, a 28-year-old man surnamed Kwong, was arrested for murder Saturday afternoon as he was attempting to flee the city by boat, Chung said.
The man's father, mother and elder brother had been arrested on the same charge a day earlier.
"We believe the victim and her ex-husband's family had many financial disputes involving huge sums," Chung said.
"Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill."
Choi was first reported missing on Wednesday.
She was allegedly last seen by her ex-husband's brother, who also worked as her chauffeur. Police said the family had earlier lied to mislead investigators.
The village house had been recently rented and was unfurnished — suggesting it was set up to dispose of Choi's body, he added.
Around a hundred police officers were on Saturday combing a cemetery suspected to be the dumping ground for some of Choi's remains, Chung said.
Tajikistan — like much of the rest of Central Asia — is highly prone to natural disasters and has a long history...
EIght rescue teams comprising more than 330 personnel have been sent to the site along with over 100 pieces of rescue...
The National Capital Commission has ordered a flurry of climate adaptation studies to try to keep the skateway open...
Prosecutors have spent two years looking into whether former president and his allies committed crimes in bid to...
The draft resolution, sponsored by some 60 countries, is to be voted on after the close of debate — not expected...
Since Russian tanks rolled over the border into Ukraine, China has offered Putin diplomatic and financial support, but...