'Lost' actress Evangeline Lilly is fascinated by King Charles' ear lobes

Lost actress Evangeline Lilly is a huge fan of King Charles. The actress whose latest film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in theaters revealed that she has a very specific desire when it comes to the monarch. She longs to fondle his ear lobes.

The 43-year-old Canadian star explained that she finds the monarch's ear lobes to be particularly fascinating. She believes that fondling them would be a unique experience that she would cherish for a lifetime.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Evangeline explained: "The best lobes in the world are really old English gentlemen’s. They hang way down ... I’d go for those [King Charles' ear lobes] in a minute! Come on! I would."

However, the actress insisted, her fascination with ears is not a fetish.

Evangeline gained popular acclaim for her breakthrough role as Kate Austen in the ABC series Lost (2004–2010), which won her a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She won a Screen Actors Guild Award for the same role.

The actress is also the author of a children's book series, The Squickerwonkers.