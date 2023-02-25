 
Saturday February 25, 2023
'Lost' actress Evangeline Lilly is fascinated by King Charles' ear lobes

'Lost' actress Evangeline Lilly divulges she is fascinated by the English monarch King Charles' ear lobes

By Web Desk
February 25, 2023
Lost actress Evangeline Lilly is fascinated by King Charles ear lobes

Lost actress Evangeline Lilly is a huge fan of King Charles. The actress whose latest film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in theaters revealed that she has a very specific desire when it comes to the monarch. She longs to fondle his ear lobes.

The 43-year-old Canadian star explained that she finds the monarch's ear lobes to be particularly fascinating. She believes that fondling them would be a unique experience that she would cherish for a lifetime.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Evangeline explained: "The best lobes in the world are really old English gentlemen’s. They hang way down ... I’d go for those [King Charles' ear lobes] in a minute! Come on! I would."

However, the actress insisted, her fascination with ears is not a fetish.

Evangeline gained popular acclaim for her breakthrough role as Kate Austen in the ABC series Lost (2004–2010), which won her a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She won a Screen Actors Guild Award for the same role.

The actress is also the author of a children's book series, The Squickerwonkers.