Jemima's 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' all set for March 3 Pakistan release

After receiving rave reviews on its release, Jemima Goldsmith's 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' is all set for its release in Pakistan on March 3.

Goldsmith's first film, being praised worldwide, stars Shahzad Latif, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Sajal Aly and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The romantic comedy tells the story of the culture of arranged marriages in South Asian households.

The British screenwriter and film producer, while announcing the release of her film, shared that it took 12 long years to make.

In an exchange on Twitter with Jemima, singer Shehzad Roy expressed interest in the film and asked her when he could watch it.

"Congratulations and good luck. When can I see this movie in Pakistan?" the Roy asked.

To this, she replied, "March 3rd in Pakistan! Thanks so much."

Roy then added that he had been hearing "great reviews" about the movie, especially about Sajal Aly's work in it.

In an exclusive interview with the The News, Goldsmith had shared that her film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ was her love letter to Pakistan – the country where she lived and grew up in for 10 years and retains strong connections to.

She had spoken emotionally about Pakistan; how she learnt in Pakistan to rely on Neeat (intentions) and how this defines her life; her plans to promote Pakistani talent globally with help from Fatima Bhutto (niece of Benazir Bhutto and daughter of late Mir Murtaza Bhutto); reaction of her British Pakistani sons to the arranged marriages; her life in Zaman Park while being married to Imran Khan; her experience of Pakistani society and culture; Sajal Aly and Rahat Fateh’s music; and her fondness for Pakistan. In particular, she answered a question about the demand of some of her fans to return to Pakistan for settlement.

Jemima Khan had said she set a challenge to herself that she will write a film that celebrated Pakistan. “I wanted to show the colourful, beautiful, joyful place that I knew when I was in Pakistan as opposed to the Pakistan we often see on the Western screens. You know quite often in films such as Zero Dark Thirty and Homeland, you see Muslims and Pakistanis depicted as the baddies and Pakistan is seen as a really scary, dark place. And so I got a chance to make the romantic comedy version of Pakistan, with Working Title Film that invested rom-coms, with beautiful cast with Sajal Ali who is a beautiful Pakistani actress and very talented Shabana Azmi from India who is an absolute goddess and Lily James who is wonderful and Emma Thomson, Shahzad Latif and others.”

The socialite, writer and activist confirmed that ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ is inspired by her own real-life event of living in Pakistan but she stressed that this was not a biopic and not her story.