Shoaib Akhtar draws criticism for mocking Kamran Akmal over 'sakreen’ pronunciation

Pakistan’s former speedster aka the “Rawalpindi Express” on Wednesday mocked his team-mate and ex-cricketer Kamran Akmal during a live TV show for his English pronunciation of screen, saying sakreen nahi hota, screen hota hai (it's not sakreen, it's screen).
Akhtar — who holds the record for delivering the faster ball — was heard referring to Akmal during a live TV show, where he was invited to comment on the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.
"He [Akmal] was a match-winner and performed very well for Pakistan but I heard him he was talking and he said sakreen. So, it is not sakreen it's 'screen'. These things should be noted carefully," Akhtar said while talking to the host.
Mentioning Pakistan's skipper, he said: "I did not intend to disparage Babar Azam but he needs to improve himself if he wants to be a big brand."
Akhtar's comments did not sit well with netizens. See how they reacted:
