Tom Hanks’ new movie ‘A Man Called Otto’ crosses box-office milestone

Heartfelt drama A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks as a crabby widower, has reached box office milestone, crossing $100 in earnings.

The film’s tally stands at $100.4 million, including $61.2 million in North America and $39.2 million internationally. The top top-selling markets overseas include the United Kingdom ($6.28 million), Australia ($5.17 million), Mexico ($5.06 million), Spain ($2.6 million) and Germany ($2.5 million) reports Yahoo.

Directed by Marc Forster, A Man Called Otto, the second adaptation of Fredrik Backman’s 2012 novel A Man Called Ove, showcases Hanks as a crabby widower Otto Anderson, who falls into a depression after his wife dies. Things take a turn for the better however, after he strikes a dubious friendship with the new neighbours.

A Man Called Otto’s opening weekend surpassed expectations back in January when the movie brought in $15 million domestically during its debut. The movie was expected to make $4.2 million at Box Office.

Few movies intended for an older audience have found success at the box office, however, the Sony movie, exceeded expectations. Another movie geared towards older audiences that hit the jackpot was Elvis, also Hanks starrer that made $287 million worldwide.