Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'fourth date' ended terribly: Here's Why

Prince Harry reveals Meghan Markle got sick on dinner night at Nottingham Cottage.
After get together with close friends, the ‘Suits’ star fell sick post having a squid at a restaurant.
Harry details the account in his memoir ‘Spare’, noting: “Meg looked terribly pale. I thought: Uh-oh, lightweight. She took herself off to bed. After a nightcap I saw our guests out and tidied up a bit. I got into bed around midnight and crashed out, but I woke at two.”
Harry and Meghan then realized that she had upset her stomach. He pens: “Food poisoning. She revealed that she’d had squid for lunch at a restaurant. British calamari! Mystery solved.”
He continues, recalling: “From the floor she said softly: Please tell me you’re not having to hold back my hair while I’m vomiting. Yes. I am. I rubbed her back and eventually put her to bed. Weak, near tears, she said she’d imagined a very different end to Date Four. Stop, I said. Taking care of each other? That’s the point. That’s love, I thought, though I managed to keep the words inside.”
