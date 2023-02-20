Nia Vardalos shares she and John Corbett 'were both in tears' while filming one 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' scene

Nia Vardalos dishes out on the "incredible" time she had with John Corbett while filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

On Saturday, February 18, Nia Vardalos spoke with People at the Art Directors Guild Awards in Los Angeles and shared her joy for the upcoming sequel of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, premiering in theaters worldwide on September 8.

Vardalos, 60, talked about a scene where she and co-star John Corbett "were both in tears" because of how "incredible" it was to film.

As per People, the actress shared, "We actually have a scene where we're dancing on a dock in the most beautiful cobalt light that our incredible cinematographer, Barry Peterson, waited for and waited for and waited for.."

She continued, "John and I are standing on a pier dancing together, and we were both in tears. It was incredible."

The Greek Canadian actress further added, "It's just the view around, just the blue of the light, the water. And [Corbett] said, 'Baby, look where you brought us." Isn't that amazing? And then I said, 'Thank you for coming.'"

Vardalos is also directing, alongside starring, the third My Big Fat Wedding sequel.