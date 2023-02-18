Meghan Markle’s celebrity could ‘influence case’ with Samantha Markle, experts warn

File Footage

Experts weigh in on the chances of there being a ‘fair trial’ with ‘celebrity’ Meghan Markle’s name attached



This revelation has been brought to light by Legal expert Shawn Breyer.

Breyer warns, “Public opinion and the celebrity status of the parties involved can often influence the outcome of a trial.”



According to a report by Express UK, “This can make it difficult to have a fair trial, as jurors may be swayed by the public perception of the individuals involved. For example, in high-profile cases involving celebrities, the media coverage can be intense and create a biased public opinion.”

“This can lead to jurors forming an opinion about the case before it even reaches the courtroom, making it harder for them to remain impartial.”

“Additionally, the celebrity status of the parties can also attract more attention from the media, which can create pressure on the judge and jury to deliver a verdict that is seen as favourable to the public.”

“Ultimately, the ability to have a fair trial in such cases depends on the impartiality and integrity of the judicial system.”