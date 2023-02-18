Kate Middleton using her 'bridge' status to get 'revenge' on Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton is seemingly planning to get back at Meghan Markle, says expert.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe says Kate Middleton is using her responsibilities as the Princess of Wales to drive out bad energy in the family.

Duncan Larcombe tells The Royal Beat: "The pressure on Kate’s shoulders to get it right, because she's of an age where she's that bridge between younger people and the elderly members of the family that are still at the forefront of the news and the pictures.

"You always get a little bit nervous when they recruit people from outside to come and get all brand-savvy and clever and it can go wrong.

"But I think personally for now, this is Kate’s revenge on Meghan isn’t it?" he notes.