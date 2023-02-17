Penn Badgley reveals if Joe Goldberg would ‘despise’ Taylor Swift

Penn Badgley has just broken down the possibility of his onscreen character, Joe Goldberg, being a fan of Taylor Swift.

He weighed in on everything in a candid chat with Variety magazine.

He claimed, “I think, unfortunately, he would despise her. Because she's successful and blonde maybe? I don't know, but I think he would.”



This admission comes despite multiple songs by Swift, playing in the background of major moments.

Especially the Bon Iver collaboration, from Folklore, which played as the screen was engulfed into flames.

Other instances where Swift’s name was brought up also include an episode in part two of season 4, She's Not There, which seemingly alludes to the same, per People.