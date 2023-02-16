Twice’s “What is Love?” MV crosses 700 million views on Youtube

The “What is Love?” MV by Twice has become their very first music video to cross 700 million views on YouTube

The “What is Love?” MV by girl group Twice has become their very first music video to cross 700 million views on YouTube. The song was originally released on April 9, 2018 as a part of their album by the same name.

This means that it took the music video approximately 4 years, 10 months, and 5 days to make it to 700 million views. The song also did well on Spotify, gaining around 135 million streams following its release.

The album itself went on to sell 340,000 copies, making Twice the sixth overall act and first female act to get a platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association.

The group came out with their latest comeback titled Moonlight Sunrise in 2023, which marked the group’s biggest debut day streams on the global charts for Spotify. It successfully surpassed their other hit releases The Feels and Talk that Talk which amassed 1.3 and 1.7 million streams.