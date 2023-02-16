Andrew Tate shares wire taps that 'prove victims weren’t kidnapped’?

Andrew Tate has just retweeted a collection of images that feature wiretaps highlighting his rumored innocence.

The findings in the wiretaps feature an exposé of two victims who previously accused the Tate brothers of kidnapping.

However, per Tate’s retweet, “the Tate’s were framed’.”

Check it out Below:

Barely a few hours into it, his brother Tristan also reached out and claimed, "You’re getting closer to the Truth."

Shortly after he shared the findings to his personal Twitter account, fans flocked in defense of the Kickboxer and claimed, “It was obvious from the beginning. Hope he is doing well.”



