Pankaj Tripathi plans to take break towards end of year

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most established actors of B-town. He has a packed schedule when it comes to work for last some years and actor has opened up about his fear of getting over-exposed.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “When it comes to the fear of getting repetitive, that is not there. Luckily, I am getting to do very different projects, and the scripts coming my way are very different. The audience will see me in a new light with each project. So, I am scared of repeating myself.”
He further added, “But yes, the fear of getting over exposed is something which bothers me. I also feel the quantity of projects that I am associated with is big, and it does come with its share of load, which is big.”
He concluded, “This year, towards the end, I plan to take a break of almost three months. To escape that fear, I have become very selective in picking projects, but even after being very selective while choosing my projects, I feel there is a big load. So, after this year, I will take on fewer projects and do work at my own pace.”
Experts fear King Charles is ‘helping’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘seek ultimate destruction’
Sara Ali Khan is all set to feature in film 'Metro In Dino' next
Gerard Pique mentions name of his ex-partner Shakira first time after messy breakup
'The Romantics' feature interviews of 35 artists who were close to Yash Chopra
Madonna to join hands with online fashion brand in bid to refresh her image
Bam Margera claimed that Priscilla Presley gave him Elvis Presley’s robe and ring