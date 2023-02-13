Kim Kardashian hit the slopes with all of her 4 kids: Shares photos on social media

Kim Kardashian took all of her four children on a ski vacation trip and documented it on social media.
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a slew of pictures of children on Sunday, February 12.
According to People, the SKIMS mogul shared her kids' ski talents and debuted her new honey-blonde hair.
Kim, 42, enjoyed some fresh snow with her daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, plus sons, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.
The Kardashians star donned an all-black outfit, and her eldest, North, in a silvery ski suit, rode the lift.
Psalm made silly faces for the camera. Meanwhile, Saint looked from the back as his young sister Chicago posed for the camera in a hot-pink ensemble.
The children's grandmother, Kris Jenner commented on the pictures, "Ski cuties!!!!"
'The Crown' star Emma Corrin confirmed to star in Robert Eggers' Gothic Horror 'Nosferatu'
Rihanna joined her pals as she celebrated special day after Super Bowl backstage
Billie Eilish and Jessie Rutherford spotted coming out of the Super Bowl game
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt MIL ka Dil
HBO Max announced that 'Gossip Girl' reboot will not be moving forward as it had been cancelled
Netflix brings new releases in the week of the 13th to 19th February 2023