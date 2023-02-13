Kendall Jenner leaves fans divided over her new sizzling photos

Kendall Jenner - who recently made headlines for her dance moves at her ex Harry Styles' concert in LA - has amazed fans with her new photos, but some appeared accusing the model of photoshopping one of her pictures.

The 27-year-old supermodel's loved ones showered her Instagram post with praise, which included photos in skimpy outfits that perfectly highlighting Kylie's sister's killer curves.

But, one eagle-eyed Instagram users called out the supermodel's “wild” hand size, accusing the model of altering her picture.

The image in question, the fourth in a series, shows Jenner squatting in a thong bikini.

Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber's friend has her fingertips touching the ground in the upload, with one of her followers comparing the proportions to an “AI hand.”

Another responded as saying that her “edits [went] wrong in the fourth pic,” while a third social media user called the size of Jenner’s hand "suspicious".



Whatever, the photos garnered massive likes from her fans who praised the post in the comments. Kris Jenner was among those admiring the snaps as she wrote: "You are perfect."