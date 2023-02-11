Ashley Benson and oil heir beau Brandon Davis seal the deal with a Kiss

Ashley Benson is now off the market as she was spotted smooching her rumoured boyfriend Brandon Davis.

On Thursday, February 10, Ashley Benson was spotted hanging out with Brandon Davis, heir of an oil tycoon, in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was outside a trendy Japanese restaurant Sushi Park on Sunset Boulevard and couldn't keep their hands off of each other as they locked lips in public.

The Pretty Little Liars star opted for a thick black coat over a t-shirt and added matching black pants to the outfit.

Meanwhile, her 43 year old beau, who is friends with Paris and Nicky Hilton was dressed in a blue coat and black jeans.

Ashley and Brendon were earlier spotted on a double date with actress Emma Roberts, and her boyfriend Cody John.



