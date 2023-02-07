Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani share their wedding photos: Newlyweds look ethereal in traditional outfits

Sidharth Malhotra has delighted fans by sharing photos of his wedding to Kiara Advani with a sweet caption about their "permanent booking".
Bollywood's much-loved pair officially got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer after years of dating, looking gorgeous in traditional wedding dresses as their first pictures are now out.
Both Sidharth and Kiara uploaded photos from their wedding to their respective social media accounts, captioning: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" (Now We Are Permanently Booked).
They added: "We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."
Famous Bollywood faces, including Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, producer-director Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, and designer Manish Malhotra and others have attended Advani and Sidharth's star-studded wedding.
