Lahore Qalanders skipper Shaheen Afridi promotes selfless approach in PSL 8

Captain of the Lahore Qalandars Shaheen Shah Afridi speaking to players before a practice match on Monday, February 6, 2023. Twitter

Lahore Qalandars Skipper Shaheen Afridi has said that no one can cement their place in the side if they play for themselves and not the team in the upcoming PSL 8.

Pakistan Super League 7 Champions Lahore Qalandars are set to defend their title in the eighth edition of the premier cricket event starting February 13. The final of the league will take place on March 19th in Lahore.

In a message to his teammates before a practice match on Monday, Shaheen Afridi said that no one can secure a place in the side by playing selfishly.

Encouraging a big-hearted approach, the pacer said that: "He who gets even a single run with courage will play all the matches."

The left-armer added that no one will blame others as all the players are good.

Afridi asked his fellow players to consider the franchise their family and to take care of each other like brothers. The Qalandars skipper encouraged teammates to think about winning and moving forward as a team adding that they are strong enough to beat any team in the tournament.

Afridi stressed the importance of respecting each other, saying, "There is no senior or junior. All of you are the same. Shaheen is Zaman and Zaman is Shaheen."

It should be noted that Qalandars lifted the PSL7 trophy last year when they thrashed Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final.

PSL games will be played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi between February 13 and March 19 this year.

The most number of matches (11) in this edition is scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi. Karachi and Lahore will host nine each, while Multan will host five games.

In the upcoming PSL 8, Lahore Qalandars will aim to become the first side to win back-to-back titles, while Islamabad United will eye to become the first team to win three titles since the event started in 2016.