Shaheen Afridi declared ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been declared the Men's Cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.
Mohammad Rizwan, England captain Joe Root and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson were also nominated for the prestigious award.
Shaheen Afridi took 78 wickets in 36 internationals at an average of 22.20 while his best bowling figures in 2021 were 6/51.
The tall Pakistani quick was on fire throughout 2021, knocking some of the best batters over across all three formats of the game.
He especially had a year to remember in Tests and T20Is, reaching his peak during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in UAE where he impressed one and all with his sheer speed and skills.
He would take seven wickets in six matches during the tournament in Pakistan's run to the semi-final. He ruled the shortest format throughout the calendar year, scalping 23 wickets in 21 matches with his death bowling improving by leaps and bounds.
After a slow start to the year in Test cricket in New Zealand, Afridi burst to life during the home series against South Africa. He continued his brilliant form throughout the rest of the year in the away tours of Zimbabwe, West Indies and Bangladesh.
Overall, he claimed 47 wickets in only nine matches at a staggering average of 17.06.
