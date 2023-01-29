King Charles coronation: Organisers request Spice Girls to perform

The Spice Girls, which consists of Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, and Emma Bunton, are reportedly set to reunite for King Charles coronation concert in May.
According to a report by The Sun, the royal organisers have requested the British pop icons to perform at King Charles coronation.
The publication, citing an insider revealed, “Royal organisers are super keen to secure Britain’s biggest girl band and the Spice Girls are seriously pondering a return to the stage as a five piece for such a historical event.”
They last performed as a five-piece at the Olympics closing ceremony in London in 2012.
The insider said, “Certainly the reality is that the Coronation is as special as The Olympics - a one off celebration and unique performance.”
According to reports the Spice Girls met the then-Prince Charles several times during their heyday in the 1990s.
Prince Harry has not yet reacted to the reports King Charles wants him and Meghan Markle at his coronation
New evidence dismisses Maxwell's claim about Prince Andrew's photo with Virginia Giuffre
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter voices support for Meghan and Harry
Prince William's resistance vindicates Prince Harry's stance?
King Charles likely to respond to Harry's allegations in interview
King Charles seeks Justin Welby's help to broker deal between Harry and William