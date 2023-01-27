George Clooney says he suffered from Bell's Palsy as a Teenager

George Clooney opened up about his health condition as a teenager appearing on the 20th-anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live with Snoop Dogg.

George Clooney told host Jimmy Kimmel that he was diagnosed with Bell's palsy when he was young, as per People.

During the show, Jimmy Kimmel said, "George, we happen to have some pictures of you from, this was a little before high school." The first photo featured preteen Clooney sporting a bowl cut and wearing glasses.

"I want to point out that my mother cut my hair," Clooney, 61, said in response.

Kimmel pulled a second picture in which the two-time Academy Award winner looked older than the first photo and had a slanted smile.

The Ticket to Paradise star asked Kimmel to pause before he carried on with a joke, "Now wait, I want to point out something because you're going to laugh, gonna make a joke. I have Bell's palsy there and half of my face is paralyzed."



Clooney covered half of his face in the photograph with his hand and added, " "Look at this, watch this, If you go like this, on the other side, it's a completely different face. So now make your joke. Come on, funny man. Come on, let me give you my sad face."

To the contrary, Kimmel said, "You know what? I didn't have a joke, George, and you really brought everybody down."

Clooney and Snoop Dogg, then had a toast with Kimmel.







