'Munna Bhai MBBS' duo Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi team up for a project

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are all set to team up for a new film.
Arshad revealed the news through his twitter handle while sharing the first glimpse of their characters. He wrote: “Teaming up with my brother @duttsanjay for another super entertaining movie. Trust me out wait has been longer than yours.”
The poster he shared showed the two most-talented actors of the Indian film Industry dressed in jail uniforms standing behind the bars.
Dutt also shared the same poster and wrote: “Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie… Can’t wait to show you, stay tuned.”
Fans were eagerly waiting for the reunion of Munna and circuit. With the revelation of this poster they recalled their collaboration in the Rajkumar Hirani’s hit film and also expressed their excitement for this new venture. One of the fans commented: “Congratulations Munna Bhai – Circuit… Hope to see good chemistry again, good luck.”
Meanwhile, some fans are suspecting another Munna Bhai sequel. “Sirji is Munna Bhai Series’s next, wrote another fan.”
According to IndiaToday, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be making their comeback together after the gap of 17 years.
