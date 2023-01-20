Don't expect freebies, Najam Sethi on PSL passes

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi Friday requested people to refrain from asking for personal favours, including free PSL passes.
The PCB official, in a tweet, requested his friends and high-profile people "NOT to ask for free tickets/passes to PSL matches starting next month."
He added: "The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly that audits PCB has warned us to desist from this practice."
Sethi also requested people not to approach him for any player's inclusion in the team or employment for an undeserving person.
He wrote: "I am also requesting friends and high-ups not to do sifarish for [the] selection of any player or coach, etc, or to give employment or facilitation to any undeserving person. PCB competes with top professional organisations in the world and cannot afford to be inefficient."
The PCB top official said that his son Ali Sethi would sing the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) anthem only when the former is not in charge of the body.
“I’m disappointed that Ali won’t be able to sing the anthem. Ali is also upset about this,” Sethi told reporters in Lahore while announcing the PSL 8 schedule.
“We will bring in Ali Sethi for the anthem when I’m not here. You need to understand my position. I don’t want to be involved in any controversy over conflict of interest," PCB's top official said.
The marquee event — which is set to start on February 13 and conclude on March 19 — will be played in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.
(Afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)
Feb 13 — Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium
Feb 14 — Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena
Feb 15 — Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium
Feb 16 — Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena
Feb 17 — Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium
Feb 18 — Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Cricket Arena
Feb 19 — Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena
Feb 20 — Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena
Feb 21 — Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena
Feb 22 - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium
Feb 23 — Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena
Feb 24 — Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena
Feb 26 — Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Cricket Arena; Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium
Feb 27 — Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium
Mar 1 — Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium
Mar 2 — Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium
Mar 3 — Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium
Mar 4 — Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium
Mar 5 — Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium
Mar 6 — Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium
Mar 7 — Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium
Mar 8 — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 1, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium
Mar 9 — Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium
Mar 10 — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 2, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium
Mar 11 — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 3, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium
Mar 12 — Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium
Mar 15 — Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium
Mar 16 — Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium
Mar 17 — Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium
Mar 19 — Final, Gaddafi Stadium
Amin stresses importance of providing good start to team considering her role as opener
Shaheen decides against participating in ongoing Bangladesh Premier League
Raja says going against coaches inevitably pressurises team
November's World Cup semi-final drubbing to England prompted soul-searching in India and talk among the cricket board...
Sport icon took decision to end her 20-year-long career in professional tennis after Dubai Open in February
New Zealand's win sealed their first ODI series victory in Pakistan in six attempts keeping them at the top in ODI...