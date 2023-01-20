Don't expect freebies, Najam Sethi on PSL passes

PCB top official Najam Sethi addresses the press conference on January 20, 2023. — APP

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi Friday requested people to refrain from asking for personal favours, including free PSL passes.

The PCB official, in a tweet, requested his friends and high-profile people "NOT to ask for free tickets/passes to PSL matches starting next month."

He added: "The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly that audits PCB has warned us to desist from this practice."

Sethi also requested people not to approach him for any player's inclusion in the team or employment for an undeserving person.

He wrote: "I am also requesting friends and high-ups not to do sifarish for [the] selection of any player or coach, etc, or to give employment or facilitation to any undeserving person. PCB competes with top professional organisations in the world and cannot afford to be inefficient."

Avoiding controversy

The PCB top official said that his son Ali Sethi would sing the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) anthem only when the former is not in charge of the body.

“I’m disappointed that Ali won’t be able to sing the anthem. Ali is also upset about this,” Sethi told reporters in Lahore while announcing the PSL 8 schedule.

“We will bring in Ali Sethi for the anthem when I’m not here. You need to understand my position. I don’t want to be involved in any controversy over conflict of interest," PCB's top official said.



PSL Schedule

The marquee event — which is set to start on February 13 and conclude on March 19 — will be played in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

(Afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)

Feb 13 — Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium

Feb 14 — Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 15 — Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium

Feb 16 — Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 17 — Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium

Feb 18 — Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 19 — Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 20 — Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 21 — Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 22 - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium

Feb 23 — Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 24 — Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 26 — Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Cricket Arena; Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium

Feb 27 — Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 1 — Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 2 — Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 3 — Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 4 — Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 5 — Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 6 — Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 7 — Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 8 — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 1, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 9 — Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 10 — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 2, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 11 — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 3, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 12 — Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 15 — Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 16 — Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 17 — Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 19 — Final, Gaddafi Stadium



