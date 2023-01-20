Govt, opposition at impasse over Punjab caretaker CM

The government and opposition Friday decided that they could not agree on the appointment of Punjab's caretaker chief minister, and it is expected that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will take up the matter now.
The development comes after the parliamentary committee, constituted a day earlier, held its first meeting in Lahore to deliberate on the important appointment.
The committee included Mian Aslam Iqbal, Raja Basharat, and Hashim Jawan Bakht from the government; whereas, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Hassan Murtaza, and Nadeem Kamran represented the opposition.
More to follow...
