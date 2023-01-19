ECP to notify Imran Khan on 7 NA seats he won in October 2022

An undated image of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan acknowledging his worker's support with a hand gesture showing gratitude during a public gathering. Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday decided to declare Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan the winning candidate from all seven National Assembly seats.

Announcing the verdict — reserved by a five-member bench on December 20, 2022 — the ECP revealed that the former prime minister had submitted all details of the election expenses that he incurred during the by-elections held in October.

Last year, the ECP had taken notice of the PTI chief’s failure to submit the details of election expenses for the constituencies he had contested in October 2022.

Khan won the majority of seats in by-elections on October 16 as he contested seven of eight seats and won six. After making history by winning six seats in by-polls, the PTI chief added another feather to his cap by winning from the NA-45 Kurram constituency later in the same month.

In its verdict announced today, the electoral body ignored the delay in the submission of the details of the expenses and directed officials to notify Khan as the winning candidate accepting the PTI plea.

According to the election laws, “Every returned candidate shall, within five days from the date of the election, submit return of election expenses in accordance with the provision of section 29.”

“On receipt of the returns of the election under sub-section (3) of section 24, the Commission shall publish in the official Gazette the names of the returned candidates:

Provided that the name of a candidate shall not be published who fails to submit the return of election expenses as required by sub-section (3) of section 24.

In October, Khan contested from seven NA constituencies and won the by-polls in NA-31 Peshawar, NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II and NA-239 Korangi, Karachi-I, after beating the ruling coalition’s candidates.

However, Khan lost the NA-237 Malir-II Karachi seat to PPP’s Hakeem Baloch in Karachi, and the other NA seat was lost by PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s daughter Meharbano Qureshi to PPP’s Musa Gilani, a son of PPP leader Yusuf Raza Gilani, in Multan.

These seats were vacated when the National Assembly speaker accepted the resignations of nine PTI MNAs, who had tendered resignations en masse as the party policy.