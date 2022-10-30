Polling underway for by-elections in NA-45 Kurram

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska by-election on April 10, 2021. — APP

PESHAWAR: Polling has kicked off in NA-45 constituencies of Kurram on Sunday for the by-elections where PTI Chairman Imran Khan is contesting as a candidate.

Polling started at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any break.

A total of 16 candidates are participating in the polls including Imran Khan, JUI-F's Jamil Khan and JI's Sher Muhammad Khan.

A tough competition is expected between Imran Khan and PDM-backed candidate Jamil Khan.



There are 198,618 registered voters — 111,349 men and 87,269 women — in the constituency, according to the spokesman of the election commission.

The voters will cast their votes at 143 polling stations — 119 of them have been declared very sensitive and 24 others sensitive, according to the spokesman.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram, Arbab Shafiullah said that security arrangements had been completed for by-elections in NA-45 and transportation of election material had been started.

He said that 2,100 policemen had been deputed on polling duty.

The DPO has called on political leaders and workers to abide by rules and cooperate with police to maintain peace during the election today.