Prince Harry’s comments left Kate Middleton’s mum ‘incredibly hurt

Prince Harry recently took an aim at Kate Middleton in his bombshell book Spare which left the Princess of Wales’s mother ‘incredibly hurt’.

In reaction to Harry’s remarks’, Gary Goldsmith wrote an article for Daily Mail to reveal Carole Middleton’s feelings when she came across the content of the book.

"Carole will be incredibly hurt and angry about the slights and calumnies heaped on William and Kate this week, but you won’t hear a peep from her," Gary said.

"When your eldest child becomes the future Queen, you don’t get a manual on behaviour and etiquette, but Carole and her husband, Mike, know instinctively what to do," he said.

He further explained: “I know this week Kate’s hurt will be mostly for William, the King, and Camilla — and she’ll be quietly getting on with her job as her mum taught her, looking after her husband and family.

“At her core is the Goldsmith way: family means everything. Kate will, of course, have phoned Carole, who will protect her like a lioness, but for both, it will be business as usual.”