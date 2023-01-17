Andrew Tate: Bodyguard reveals ‘some girls believed they’d be his next wife’

File Footage





Andrew Tate’s head of security Bogdan has made various revealations about the girls and women who used to come and stay at Tate's house.



In an exclusive broadcast interview with the BBC, Bogdan Stancu revealed that more than 100 women have visited Mr Tate's place in Bucharest, since he started working there two years ago.

The former intelligence officer told that he was sometimes asked to physically take away women from Tate's house for being "too drunk" or "making problems", but none of it was forceful.

Mr Stancu claimed that his boss's public persona is the opposite of his real character.



He also said that the expenses of the women who were mostly under 25 were paid by Andrew Tate.

"Some of the girls misunderstood the reality and believed [they would] be his next wife," Mr Stancu said.

"When they realised the reality, it's easy to transform from a friend into an enemy, and make a statement to the police." he added.

The bodyguard also revealed that "I never doubt Andrew."

BBC reported that as one of the influencer's oldest staff, Stancu's explanation for doubting the testimony of Mr Tate's accusers is equally striking.

"They're young and stupid," he said while speaking of the allegations made by the girls who frequently accompanied Tate brothers.

However, he also noted that, it was right that the police investigated these serious allegations, and if the Tate brothers were ultimately found guilty, they must pay for their crimes.

For the unaware, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are currently in 30-day detention in Romania, amid the ongoing police investigation over the allegations of trafficking and rape.