Maude Apatow’s casting in off-Broadway show slammed by theatre fans: ‘Nepo Baby’

Musical theatre fans are not pleased with the entry of ‘Nepo baby’ Maude Apatow.

The actress, 25, is the daughter of Hollywood power couple Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, best known for her turn as Lexi Howard in Euphoria.

It was announced over the weekend that Apatow will make her stage debut in in Michael Mayer’s Little Shop of Horrors revival as the leading role of Audrey. She will be appearing in the production from February 7th to April 2nd, taking over the role from Tony Away winner Lena Hall, per The Hollywood Reporter.

When the announcement appeared on Playbill's Instagram account, the comments were filled with scathing remarks alleging she was hired because of nepotism.

“nice to see nepo babies thriving when so many can’t get a job,” commented one user.

“I am so sick of nepo babies getting all the breaks while hard working, better trained, and more talented actors get passed over. All this girl has is a famous last name!” said another.

Others declared it was “nepo baby season,” while another quoted Broadway legend Patti LuPone who said, “Broadway is becoming a Disneyland for the rich.”

A fourth theater fan quipped, “Oh good, I was worried someone who worked for the part might get it,” while someone else deadpanned, “stunt casting AND nepo baby.”

However, not all were fuming at Apatow’s casting. One Broadway actor commented, “As a former Bway actor, you know that star casting like this helps to sell tickets and bring new audiences into the theatre. This is good for the entire cast and crew … It’s never really just about one person.”

A second person chimed in, “Sutton Foster could be playing the role and you guys would still have something to say… Maude is going to be amazing! Stop acting like you have the credibility to judge someone you’ve never seen on Broadway.”

According to Page Six, Broadway and off-Broadway shows have a long history of stunt casting, which is the practice of hiring a well-known personality — who often isn’t trained in musical theatre — to boost ticket sales. However, Maude does have a stage-performance background.

“I have long admired the emotional intelligence and vulnerability Maude has displayed on television and in film. She’s a natural fit for Audrey,” the show’s director, Michael Mayer said in a statement.