Georgina Rodriguez shares quote from Bible as she moves to Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez, who moved to Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo, posted a quote from the Bible has been raising eyebrows as she shared a line from the Second Epistle to Timothy.

"For God has not given us a spirit of cowardice, but of power, love and self-control", she wrote on Instagram.

The post could be an apparent reference to Georgina’s decision to make major challenges to her lifestyle as she starts a new chapter away from Europe.

Georgina moved to the Middle East with her beau after Cristiano signed a huge deal with Al Nassr.

She expressed delight after her beau’s presentation as the new player for the club.

“Thank you very much to Saudi Arabia for such a wonderful welcome. We are very excited about this new adventure at Al Nassr.

“I am especially grateful to see Cristiano so enthusiastic. Always together with our beautiful family,” she said.