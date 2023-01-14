Karachiites, brace yourselves for even chillier weather from tonight

People warm their hands on bonfire to save themselves from cold waves during winter season in Karachi on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. — PPI

KARACHI: Amid chilly winds sweeping across the port city, Karachiites must be prepared for the weather to get even chillier as the ongoing cold wave is likely to become more intense from tonight, Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday.



As per the Met department, the mercury is likely to drop to 5-3 degrees Celsius during the spell which will continue till January 16.

Meanwhile, the PMD said that snowfall has stopped in Muree but the intensity of the weather remains the same. The citizens face inconvenience due to water freezing within the pipelines at the hill station, which is a popular tourist spot in winter.

In Punjab, M2 Motorway has been closed for traffic from Lahore to Khanqah Dogran as fog continues to blanket different cities in the province. The motorway police closed traffic from Faizpur to Jaranwala and M11 from Lahore to Sambaryal.

As per PMD's weekly weather outlook, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, with foggy and snowy weather in specific areas, throughout the week.

"Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan. Frost is likely in Pothohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours. Foggy condition is likely in upper Sindh, Punjab and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," the outlook stated.

Karachi and Sindh are witnessing a current spell of chilly weather under the influence of a westerly system that entered the province via Balochistan, the PMD said last week.



The Met department also forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country and cloudy weather in western and upper districts.