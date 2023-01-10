'Freezing cold' winds to hit Karachi in coming days

A man draped in a shawl makes his way across a bridge in Karachi. — AFP/File

Karachiites should brace themselves for some chilly weather as "freezing cold" winds are likely to hit the port city in the coming days, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Tuesday.



A statement issued by the national weather forecasting centre said that a cold wave will grip Karachi and other parts of the province between January 12 and 17, during which the mercury may drop as low as 3°C.

The Met department cited the entrance of a westerly system that entered the province via Balochistan as the source behind the chilly winds.

As per the PMD, temperatures in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Tando Muhammad Khan are likely to drop below 5°C. Meanwhile, in Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, and Sanghar the temperature will touch 3°C during this period.

Mercury levels in the northern Sindh districts of Larkana, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, and the southeastern district of Tharparkar will remain between 2-4°C.

PMD has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country and cloudy weather in western and upper districts over the next 24 hours.

Rain and snowfall in upper parts from Jan 11

According to the Met Dept, a westerly wave is likely to enter North Balochistan tonight and is likely to grip the upper parts tomorrow.

Under the influence of this weather system, it added, rain/snowfall (isolated heavy fall) is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, Muslim Bagh and Pishin on January 10 and 11.

Rain (moderate to isolated heavy snowfall) is also expected in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from 11th till 13th of this month.

Meanwhile, moderate rain is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara and Lahore from January 11 till 13.

Light rain may occur along the Makran coast, DI Khan, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Khanewal and Pakpattan on the 11th and 12th.

PMD has also advised authorities concerned to remain alert for any untoward situation in Balochistan during the forecast period.