Margot Robbie stuns in vibrant Red Valentino Gown at 'Babylon' London premiere

Margot Robbie stole the spotlight at the London premiere of Babylon alongside Brad Pitt.
On Thursday, January 12, Margot Robbie stepped on the red carpet at the BFI Imax in Waterloo.
According to People, the Australian actress dazzled in a Valentino red poncho gown featuring a bare back and halter neck top.
Robbie's completed her glamorous look with thick ringlets from an updo, and bright red lipstick and gold sandal heels.
The 32 year old's bold red gown comes after her recent "Hollywood powerhouse" look at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10.
Nordic Noir 'The Scream' is in the works with the French and Swedish team
Charles became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.
Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary seen together for their co-produced film's screening
Gwyneth Paltrow speaks to Katy Perry on how children can affect relationships
Florence Pugh condemns Hollywood for setting up shocking standards on young women
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the screening of National Geographic’s movie