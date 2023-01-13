 
close
Friday January 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Andrew Tate breaks silence on detention facility: ‘Riddled with cockroaches’

Andrew Tate admits he’s living in ‘cockroach’ infested’ surroundings ‘unable to sleep’

By Web Desk
January 13, 2023

File Footage

Andrew Tate has just taken to social media to release some shocking insight into what appears to be his living arrangements since the Romanian detention.

The admission has been shared to social media and features a three point description that reads, “Pitch black surrounded by cockroaches.”

The post shared to Twitter also adds, “Unable to sleep, I hunt in the dark. I await daybreak to count my kills.”

Check it out Below: