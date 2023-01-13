Andrew Tate breaks silence on detention facility: ‘Riddled with cockroaches’

Andrew Tate has just taken to social media to release some shocking insight into what appears to be his living arrangements since the Romanian detention.
The admission has been shared to social media and features a three point description that reads, “Pitch black surrounded by cockroaches.”
The post shared to Twitter also adds, “Unable to sleep, I hunt in the dark. I await daybreak to count my kills.”
Kate Middleton and Prince William tweeted, “Wonderful to be in Liverpool to thank NHS staff for their hard work and...
‘Rick and Morty’ producer faces charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment by menace
Joo Jong hyuk's new movie 'Because I Hate Korea' release date is not yet confirmed
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck exude couple goals while filming Dunkin' Donuts commercial
Demand from booksellers for Prince Harry's memoir Spare was about 20 percent higher than for Obama´s presidential...