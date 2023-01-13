TikTok star Waffler69 dies

TikTok star Waffler69 has died at age 33. Waffler69 was known for her videos where he ate strange foods.

While he had a YouTube channel and Instagram, and recently started uploading content on Facebook, TikTok is where Waffler69 rose to fame, amassing 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes across his videos.

In the early morning hours of January 12, Waffler69's brother, who is known on TikTok as claydorm and has appeared in some of his videos, shared the tragic news that Taylor had passed away. According to claydorm's video, Waffler69 died around 10pm on January 11 from a "presumed heart attack."

Claydorm asked those viewing the video to keep his brother's legacy alive by continuing to watch his content. "Keep him alive. He loved making people happy."