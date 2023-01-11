Harry Styles makes his return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros in 'Eternals'

Harry Styles is all set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros after cameo appearance in Eternals.

On Wednesday, January 11, Marvel executive, Nate Moore revealed Harry Styles' comeback.

In an interview with Deadline, he said, "We didn’t cast Harry for a tag. (There’s) more stories to be told with that character."

Discussing Starfox, he added, "He’s a complicated character, but a really fun character."

Harry Styles made his debut as Eros, also known as Starfox in Eternals in 2021. He featured fleetingly in the mid-credits scene.

