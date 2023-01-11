Will Jeremy Renner be able to walk again after horrible snowplowing accident?

Jeremy Renner friends are worried for the actor as they fear he will not be able to walk right again following his horrible snowplowing accident.

The Avengers star suffered a leg injury which may leave him crippled for life, an insider shared with Radar Online.

“Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all,” a source told the outlet.

“His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to — that is, if he doesn’t lose the leg altogether.”

Renner met with an accident on New Year’s Day as he helped his friends and family remove snow with snow plough from his driveway.

The Bourne Legacy actor underwent two surgeries and remained in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition at the time, according to a report published by People Magazine.

He later shared a health update with his fans on social media as he thanked them for their well wishes from the hospital bed.

While talking to Radar Online, a Florida-based doctor, Dr. Gabe Mirkin, said that Renner may need surgically implanted rods to help his legs heal.

He also suggested that the Hollywood star may have to get an amputation and use an artificial appendage for the rest of his life.

“Blunt chest trauma means he could have cracked his ribs. There could be heart damage,” Mirkin said. “This will be a long and slow recovery for him.”