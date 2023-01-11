Prince Harry faces 'constant ridicule' in US ahead of his new interview

Prince Harry has been warned he will "face constant ridicule" following his interview with comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert. Trailers have already emerged of Colbert cracking jokes at Harry's expense.



A PR expert has warned the Duke of Sussex that Harry has opened himself up to "constant ridicule" by sitting down with satirist Stephen Colbert.

Stephen is known for poking fun at his guests and in trailers was seen taking pot-shots at the Duke and the Royal Family.



"Stephen Colbert is well known for poking fun at his guests and with Harry, he has the perfect ammunition to fire in all directions - at Harry himself and the Royal Family," Nick Ede told MailOnline.



The expert has warned Meghan's hubby was "over saturating the market" hurting his appeal and building that of the Royal Family's.

"If his idea was to break down the walls and reveal the truth about the monarchy he has failed and in doing so he himself will have to build a fortress around himself and his new family due to the constant ridicule he is receiving in a hope to keep himself safe in more ways than one," he added.