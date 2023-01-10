PCB releases statement on hiring Mickey Arthur

An undated image of Australian great and Pakistan’s former head coach Mickey Arthur. — International Cricket Council

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday said it will continue its search for the right person to fit the slot of the national team head coach after discussions to re-appoint Australian great Mickey Arthur could not materialise.

Newly-appointed chairman of the PCB's management committee, Najam Sethi, hinted at hiring Arthur, however, his appointment seems to be a “difficult” task.

Arthur was Pakistan’s head coach when the team won the 2017 International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy in England. He is currently in a long-term coaching agreement with Derbyshire county.



As reports were rife about appointing Arthur, the PCB, in a statement, confirmed that it was in talks with the former national team head coach and sought his services for several international events.

The board said it had approached Arthur with a view to appointing him as the head coach to guide the side through the ACC Asia Cup, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

However, the cricket governing body mentioned that owing to his long-term contract with Derbyshire, it had also discussed a proposal to act as a consultant to the PCB on a time-sharing basis with Derbyshire.

"Unfortunately, however, this option is proving difficult to materialise for various reasons on both sides," the cricket board mentioned.

Under the circumstances, the PCB said it will continue its search for the "right person" to fit the slot of the national team head coach. The board, without mentioning, said some top names are already under consideration.

Meanwhile, sources said that former fast bowler Umar Gul has emerged as a strong candidate to replace Tait as bowling coach after interim chief selector Shahid Afridi also recommended his appointment for the slot.